The Angels selected Tucker's contract Monday.

After being let go by the Mariners in spring training, Tucker caught on with the Angels on a minor-league contract April 10. The 27-year-old played well with Triple-A Salt Lake, slashing .333/.462/.500 with two doubles, one home run and five RBI while drawing eight walks over 40 plate appearances in the minors. To make room for Tucker, the Angels designated Aaron Hicks for assignment. Tucker will see major-league action immediately, as he's starting at DH and batting seventh against Phillies southpaw Cristopher Sanchez for Monday's contest, per Erica Weston of Bally Sports West.