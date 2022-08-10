Fletcher will start at second base and bat leadoff in Wednesday's game against the Athletics.

Fletcher will stick atop the lineup for the third consecutive contest, with the Angels facing off against one right-hander (James Kaprielian) and two lefties (Cole Irvin and JP Sears) during that stretch. Though he'll be occupying second base Wednesday, Fletcher looks like he could see more playing time down the stretch at shortstop, a position in which the Angels have struggled to extract production from Andrew Velazquez. Fletcher could be a decent source of batting average, runs and steals if he ends up getting an extended run as the Angels' table setter.