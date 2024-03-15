Fletcher got the start at shortstop in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays and went 0-for-1 with a walk and a stolen base.

The 29-year-old infielder was picked up from the Angels in December but then got outrighted off the 40-man roster, which meant he came into camp with an extra hurdle to clear to make the final cut for Opening Day. Fletcher's done his best to earn a spot though, batting .310 (9-for-29) through 13 games with a 3:2 BB:K and three steals in three attempts. He could form a flexible, experienced bench duo with Luis Guillorme this season, but Atlanta manager Brian Snitker tends to lean heavily on his starters, which wouldn't leave much work around the infield for either utility player.