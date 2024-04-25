Fletcher was sent outright to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.

Fletcher appeared in five games for Atlanta after being selected from Triple-A on April 16, going 2-for-8 with two RBI. He will remain in the organization as he returns to the minors, though he no longer holds a spot on the 40-man roster. No corresponding move was announced alongside Fletcher's demotion, which may point toward a potential return from the IL for Ozzie Albies (toe) before Friday's game against Cleveland.