Atlanta selected Fletcher's contract from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.
The 29-year-old was unable to secure a place on Atlanta's Opening Day roster but will join the big club with Ozzie Albies headed to the injured list with a toe fracture. Fletcher could fill the small side of a platoon at second base with Luis Guillorme while Albies is sidelined.
