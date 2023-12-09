Atlanta acquired Fletcher and Max Stassi from the Angels on Friday in exchange for Evan White and Tyler Thomas, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Fletcher enjoyed a mini breakout during the COVID-shortened 2020 season and landed a five-year, $26 million contract extension from the Angels the following spring, but he has slashed just .259/.296/.327 in 251 major-league games since the beginning of the 2021 campaign. The 29-year-old infielder still has $15.5 million left on his deal, which runs (guaranteed) through 2025 with club options for both 2026 and 2027.