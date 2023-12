Fletcher was outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett by Atlanta on Wednesday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Given the $15.5 million left on his contract, Fletcher was easily going to pass through waivers and report to Gwinnett. It's still possible that he claims a utility infielder job with Atlanta, but now the club will have a bit more 40-man roster flexibility. Fletcher has slashed just .259/.296/.327 in 251 major-league games since the beginning of the 2021 season.