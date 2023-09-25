Fletcher is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Fletcher went 3-for-13 with a walk and an RBI while making starts out of the middle infield in each of the Angels' last four games, but he looks as though he'll move back into more of a utility role for the final week of the regular season. Zach Neto and Michael Stefanic will form the Halos' middle-infield tandem Monday, and the Angels will likely give both youngsters regular reps at shortstop and second base, respectively, the rest of the way.