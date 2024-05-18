Major League Baseball intends to open an investigation into a reported gambling situation involving Fletcher and bookmaker Mathew Bowyer, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Per Tisha Thompson of ESPN, Fletcher placed bets on multiple sports but did not bet on baseball. MLB allows players to bet on other sports, but doing so through illegal bookmakers such as Bowyer -- the same bookmaker used by Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara -- is prohibited and punishable at the discretion of the commissioner. Fletcher is currently not facing discipline but is expected to be investigated by Major League Baseball soon.