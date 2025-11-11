David Fletcher: Retires from professional baseball
By RotoWire Staff
Fletcher has retired from professional baseball, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Fletcher last played in the big leagues in April 2024, having spent the 2025 campaign mostly at Triple-A Gwinnett in the Atlanta organization. The 31-year-old will retire with a career .276/.323/.358 batting line over parts of seven major-league seasons.
