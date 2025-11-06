David Fletcher: Atlanta declines option
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Atlanta declined Fletcher's $8 million club option for 2026 on Thursday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Fletcher hasn't appeared in a big-league game since April 2024, so it doesn't come as much of a surprise that Atlanta decided to pass on giving him $8 million in 2026 and instead pay him a $1.5 million buyout. The 31-year-old will attempt to rely on his defense to attract a minor-league deal in the offseason, though his .483 OPS in Triple-A may drive his demand down.
