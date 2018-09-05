Fletcher led off and went 3-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's loss to Texas.

Fletcher moved into the leadoff spot with Kole Calhoun getting the day off, showcasing his contact and speed in the brief lineup promotion. The rookie infielder has been heating up at the plate, batting .342 (13-for-38) with two stolen bases over his last nine contests. Fletcher's power has been absent (just one extra-base hit over that span), but he is proving that he can be table-setter in front of the Halos' sluggers.