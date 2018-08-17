Angels' Deck McGuire: Recalled from Salt Lake
McGuire was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
McGuire will rejoin the major-league bullpen after being optioned following a disastrous spot start against the Indians on Aug. 5. Look for him to be utilized in low-leverage spots during his time with the club.
