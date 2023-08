The Angels placed Leone on waivers Tuesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Leone put up a 5.25 ERA and 1.83 WHIP across 12 innings since being acquired from the Mets at the trade deadline, and he'll now join five other Angels on the waiver wire as the team attempts to cut salary. Any team in search of bullpen depth will be able to simply claim the 31-year-old righty off waivers and add him to their active roster.