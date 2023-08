Leone was claimed off waivers by the Mariners on Thursday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Leone holds a 4.74 ERA and 44:20 K:BB across 43.2 innings of relief work for the Mets and Angels this season. It's a homecoming of sorts for Leone, who came up in the Mariners system and debuted for them back in 2014. He will be used in middle relief for the American League West leaders.