Leone will serve as the White Sox's opening pitcher for Wednesday's game versus Atlanta, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

The White Sox didn't name a No. 5 starter heading into Opening Day, but that void has since been filled by Mike Clevinger, who signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the club Monday. However, because Clevinger didn't participate in spring training and will require a ramp-up period before he's ready to make his season debut, the White Sox will opt for a bullpen day Wednesday in what would have been his first turn through the rotation. Expect Leone to work no more than one or two innings before giving way to a parade of relievers, with Tanner Banks being the most candidate to operate as a primary pitcher out of the bullpen if the White Sox elect to go that route.