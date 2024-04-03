Leone won't start Wednesday against Atlanta after the game was postponed due to inclement weather in Chicago.

Leone had been scheduled to open Wednesday's game on the mound in what was set to be a bullpen day for Chicago, but as a result of the postponement, the game will be made up on June 27. The White Sox will return to action Thursday in Kansas City, with Michael Soroka scheduled to start that contest and Leone set to return to his familiar bullpen role.