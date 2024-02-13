Leone signed a minor-league contract with White Sox on Tuesday which includes an invitation to major-league spring training, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The veteran right-hander made 51 appearances between the Mariners, Angels and Mets last season but scuffled to a 4.67 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 54:28 K:BB over 54 innings. Leone posted a 1.51 ERA with three saves and 15 holds in 57 outings for the Giants in 2021, but his 1.51 WHIP across the past two seasons is likely to be more indicative of his 2024 performance, if he makes Chicago's roster.