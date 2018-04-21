Angels' Eduardo Paredes: Heading back to majors
The Angels recalled Paredes from Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
It's already the second promotion of the season for Paredes, and he fired two scoreless innings during his first stint with the Angels. Los Angeles designated Luke Bard for assignment to create room on the 25-man roster, and Paredes should again serve in a low-leverage bullpen role.
