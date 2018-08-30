Angels' Eric Young Jr.: Not in Thursday's lineup
Young is out of the lineup versus the Astros on Thursday.
Young will retreat to the bench as Justin Upton (finger) comes off the DL prior to Thursday's series opener. With Upton back in action, look for Young to return to a reserve role following 15 straight starts.
More News
-
Angels' Eric Young Jr.: Shifts over to left field•
-
Angels' Eric Young Jr.: Raps three hits in win•
-
Angels' Eric Young Jr.: Triples, drives in two•
-
Angels' Eric Young Jr.: Hits first homer of 2018•
-
Angels' Eric Young Jr.: Makes fifth straight start•
-
Angels' Eric Young Jr.: Contract purchased from minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...