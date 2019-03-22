Eric Young Jr.: Released by Baltimore
Young was released by the Orioles on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Young had a strong spring, hitting .323/.462/.452, but the Orioles couldn't find room for the 33-year-old veteran on their rebuilding roster. He could still return to the organization in a minor-league capacity if he's unable to find a big-league opportunity elsewhere.
