The Mariners announced Wednesday that Young will serve as a coach at the organization's Triple-A affiliate at Tacoma in 2021.

Young's addition to the Mariners' player development staff likely signals the end of his 18-year professional career. The 35-year-old spent parts of 10 seasons in the big leagues, accruing a .245/.312/.332 slash line to go with 13 home runs and 162 stolen bases across stints with the Rockies, Mets, Braves, Yankees and Angels.