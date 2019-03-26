Mariners' Eric Young Jr.: Joining Mariners
Young announced via Twitter on Tuesday that he signed a minor-league deal with the Mariners.
Young spent spring training in camp with Baltimore but was released from his minor-league contract last week. The 33-year-old will serve as organizational depth for the Mariners, and had a .233/.293/.361 slash line across 242 plate appearances with the Angels over the past two seasons.
