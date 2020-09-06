Pena was tagged with a blown save but managed to pick up the win in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Astros. He pitched one inning and gave up three runs on four hits while striking out one.

Pena successfully converted his first save of the season Thursday and was called upon again with the Angels up by a run in the seventh and final frame of Game 1 on Saturday. The right-hander quickly gave up the lead after Myles Straw doubled and Michael Brantley singled him home, then allowed Houston to pull ahead on a two-out single by Martin Maldonado. However, the Angels were able to plate three runs of their own in the bottom of the frame to grab a comeback victory and hand Pena a fortunate win. Ty Buttrey was effective in closing out a one-run win in Game 2 of the twin bill, so it may be sensible to see who gets the next save opportunity before making an assumption about which of the two relievers will function as the Angels' primary closer moving forward.