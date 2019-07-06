Robles struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his 12th save of the season in a 5-4 win over the Astros.

It's his first save since June 18, but that's been due to a lack of opportunities and not poor performance. Robles has only been scored upon once in 15 appearances since the beginning of last month, posting a sparkling 0.59 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 16:1 K:BB through 15.1 innings over that stretch.