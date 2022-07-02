Robles (1-3) allowed three runs on two hits and three walks while striking out one, taking the loss against the Cubs on Friday.

This was another Red Sox bullpen special. What started as a potential Boston romp -- up 4-0 after two innings -- turned into a gut-punch loss. Robles was the culprit Friday, but it's not surprising given his recent performance. Over his last seven outings, Robles has allowed 10 runs, six walks and 12 hits over 4.2 innings. That includes three blown saves and two losses. Early in the season, the right-hander looked like a late-inning staple, but Robles has a 9.20 ERA and is 2-of-8 in save chances since April 29.