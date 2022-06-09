Robles (back) joined the Red Sox in Anaheim and is expected to be activated off the 15-day injured list Thursday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Robles had been scheduled to throw a rehab inning for Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, but the outing was postponed due to rain. Instead of taking part in the doubleheader Wednesday, he threw a bullpen session Tuesday and flew to the west coast to hook up with the Red Sox.