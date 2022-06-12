Robles (1-2) was handed the loss and blown save during Saturday's 7-6 defeat at the hands of the Mariners, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk in two-thirds of an inning. He failed to record a strikeout.

After Boston took a one-run lead in the top of the ninth, Robles was brought in for the save opportunity with Matt Barnes sidelined with a shoulder injury. The 31-year-old recorded the second out with two runners on but surrendered two more singles to lose the game and suffer his league-leading fourth blown save. Manager Alex Cora may turn to other options with both Robles and Barnes struggling.