Robles (back) was activated from the injured list Thursday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Robles was originally scheduled to make two rehab appearances with Triple-A Worcester but the first game was rained out. Instead, he flew west to join the team and is being activated after a minimum stay on the injured list. Robles could factor into the closer picture, as he had picked up two saves while maintaining a 2.65 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and an 11:6 K:BB across 17 frames prior to being sidelined.
