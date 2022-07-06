Robles was designated for assignment by the Red Sox following Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Rays, Sean McAdam of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

The 31-year-old surrendered a run on a hit and two walks in one inning Tuesday, and he's now been removed from the 40-man roster in order to make room for Wednesday's starting pitcher Brayan Bello on the active roster. Robles had two saves, six blown saves and seven holds in 26 appearances to go along with a 5.84 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 21:14 K:BB across 24.2 innings.