Robles was released by the Red Sox on Saturday.
Robles was an important part of the Boston bullpen early in the season and even picked up a pair of saves, but he was designated for assignment Tuesday after allowing 11 runs in 5.2 innings over his last eight outings. The veteran righty does have at least one save in each of the last five seasons, which could make him an interesting pickup for teams looking to add a bit of experience to the their bullpen, but his 5.63 ERA over the last three seasons may dissuade most potential suitors.