Blash started in right field and went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts in Tuesday's loss to Seattle.

Blash has started both games since being called up Monday, but he has gone 0-for-7 over that span. Despite the lack of production, it appears that manager Mike Scioscia is willing to give the free-swinging outfielder a look in right field while Kole Calhoun (oblique) remains on the disabled list. Blash has notoriously struggled at the major-league level despite crushing the ball in Triple-A over the past two seasons, so his fantasy value remains limited even with a regular role.