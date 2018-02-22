Angels' Jabari Blash: Sent to Angels
Blash was traded to the Angels in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.
Blash was designated for assignment by the Yankees earlier in the week in order to clear a roster spot for the recently acquired Brandon Drury. With this trade, he'll join the Angels' 40-man roster; in a corresponding move, Alex Meyer (shoulder) was shifted to the 60-day DL. Blash, who hit .213/.333/.341 in 61 games with the Padres last season, should get a chance to compete for a role as the team's fourth outfielder during camp. If he impresses in camp, he could open the season on the short side of a platoon with Kohl Calhoun in right field, as he hit a respectable .290/.380/.478 in 79 plate appearances against southpaws in 2017.
