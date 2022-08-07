Mayfield (undisclosed) was placed on the minor-league 7-day injured list Wednesday.
It's not certain what prompted the IL move, though it should be noted that the journeyman infielder hasn't played since July 28. Mayfield had put together a modest five-game hitting streak with Triple-A Salt Lake prior to being placed on the injured list. He's slashed .186/.230/.271 with a home run, six RBI and a stolen base in 74 plate appearances in the majors this season.
More News
-
Angels' Jack Mayfield: Unclaimed, assigned to Salt Lake•
-
Angels' Jack Mayfield: Designated for assignment•
-
Angels' Jack Mayfield: Moves back to minors•
-
Angels' Jack Mayfield: Recalled and starting Friday•
-
Angels' Jack Mayfield: Sent down Friday•
-
Angels' Jack Mayfield: Back with big-league club•