Mayfield (undisclosed) went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Sugar Land after being activated from Triple-A Salt Lake's 7-day injured list.

Mayfield had been sidelined for the past six weeks due to the unspecified injury. The 31-year-old utility man owns a .230/.279/.394 slash line over 179 plate appearances at Salt Lake this season.