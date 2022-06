Mayfield was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday and will bat ninth and play right field against the Mariners.

Mayfield was optioned Friday but is back less than a week later with Anthony Rendon shut down for season-ending wrist surgery. Mayfield has hit .194/239/.284 in 22 games this season, which doesn't make a case for regular playing time, but he could start against lefties like Friday's starter Robbie Ray.