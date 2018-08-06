Angels' Jahmai Jones: Drives in five at Double-A
Jones went 2-for-5 with a home run, double and five RBI for Double-A Mobile in its 10-1 win over Birmingham on Sunday.
Jones has turned in multi-hit performances in four of his last five starts with Mobile, lifting his batting line to .257/.353/.406 through his first 25 games in the Southern League. The 21-year-old has unsurprisingly seen his numbers take a slight hit from 2017 while facing off against higher-caliber competition, but he's thus far received high praise from within the organization for the transition has made defensively from the outfield to second base.
