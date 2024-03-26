Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday that Jones is in the mix for an Opening Day roster spot, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

New York claimed Jones off waivers from Milwaukee in late February, and he put together a respectable .286/.429/.500 slash line with a home run, four RBI, a stolen base and a 7:8 BB:K over 14 games this spring. The 26-year-old has compiled a paltry .179/.233/.226 slash line with no homers and two thefts over 90 major-league regular-season plate appearances across three seasons, with his biggest chunk of playing time coming with Baltimore in 2021. Jones is out of minor-league options, so he'd be subjected to waivers if the Yankees don't include him on the Opening Day roster. If he does break camp with the club, he'd be a bench option capable of playing both the outfield and infield, and he could help make up for DJ LeMahieu opening the season on the injured list due to a foot injury.