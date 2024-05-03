Jones has appeared in just nine games for the Yankees this season, going 1-for-6 with one run and four strikeouts.

Jones has remained on the big-league roster throughout the campaign, but he's made just one start, functioning almost exclusively as a pinch runner or defensive replacement. The 26-year-old's speed and defensive versatility make him useful in those roles, though his ability to remain with the big club may be more strongly tied to the fact that he's out of minor-league options. It's difficult to envision Jones becoming a viable fantasy asset given his very limited work and his career .178/.229/.451 slash line as a major-leaguer.