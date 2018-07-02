Barria will be pushed back in the Angels' pitching schedule a couple of days and make his next start Friday against the Dodgers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Barria had been lined up to start Wednesday in Seattle, but it appears the Angels are now earmarking that spot for Garrett Richards (hamstring), who could be activated from the 10-day disabled list if the team was satisfied with the bullpen session he threw Sunday. While Barria will benefit from making his next start at home, he'll draw a tough matchup against a surging Dodgers offense that ranks 10th in the majors with a 106 wRC+ over the past two weeks. Barria carries a respectable 3.40 ERA and 1.20 WHIP across 55.2 innings this season, but his high home-run rate (1.6 HR/9) and below-average strikeout rate (7.4 K/9) suggest that regression could be coming for the rookie.