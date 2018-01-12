Ramirez (elbow) agreed to a one-year, $1.9 million deal with the Angels on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group reports.

Ramirez posted a 4.15 ERA and 1.34 WHIP with a 105:49 K:BB over 147.1 innings last season before going down with a forearm injury in August. Looking ahead, the right-hander is expected to compete for a spot in the rotation come spring training, but there hasn't been any word on his status since he was able to resume throwing in late November. Keep an eye on this situation, especially considering the Angels could deploy a six-man rotation in 2018, which would limit Ramirez's upside.