Angels' Jesse Chavez: Sharp in loss Tuesday
Chavez tossed a quality start Tuesday, holding the Nationals to two runs on eight hits while striking out five over six innings. He did not factor into the decision.
It was the veteran's seventh quality start this season, but just his first in over a month. Despite the solid outing, Chavez continued to be a victim of the long ball (two solo home runs), an issue that has plagued the righty all year (1.9 HR/9). With a 4.88 ERA through 107 innings, the 33-year-old's value is limited to very deep and AL-only formats.
