The White Sox released Chavez on Saturday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
The White Sox signed Chavez to a minor-league contract Feb. 8 and invited the right-hander to compete for a bullpen spot in spring training. The 31-year-old struggled over his seven innings pitched as he allowed nine runs on 12 hits and two walks while striking out eight. Chavez will weigh his options in free agency.
More News
-
White Sox's Jesse Chavez: Invited to White Sox's camp•
-
Braves' Jesse Chavez: Won't be on NLDS roster•
-
Braves' Jesse Chavez: Activated from 60-day IL•
-
Braves' Jesse Chavez: Cleared for rehab assignment•
-
Braves' Jesse Chavez: Faces hitters again Friday•
-
Braves' Jesse Chavez: Facing hitters again•