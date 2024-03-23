Watch Now:

The White Sox released Chavez on Saturday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

The White Sox signed Chavez to a minor-league contract Feb. 8 and invited the right-hander to compete for a bullpen spot in spring training. The 31-year-old struggled over his seven innings pitched as he allowed nine runs on 12 hits and two walks while striking out eight. Chavez will weigh his options in free agency.

