Chavez signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Monday that includes an invitation to spring training.

An erroneous report had Chavez to the Twins on a big-league deal after his release by the White Sox over the weekend, but he will end up back with Atlanta instead. The veteran has enjoyed a great deal of success with the team two of the past three seasons, though he missed most of the second half last year with a shin injury and was left off the NLDS roster. Chavez could replace Jackson Stephens as the long-relief option in the Atlanta bullpen.