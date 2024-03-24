Chavez agreed Sunday with the Twins on a one-year, major-league deal, John Bonnes of TwinsDaily.com reports.

The contract may not be finalized until shortly before Opening Day, but after being released by the White Sox earlier in the weekend, Chavez will end up sticking in the American League Central and will leave spring training as a member of Minnesota's bullpen. The 40-year-old right-hander boasts 607 games of big-league experience and profiles as a low- or medium-leverage arm at this stage of his career, but his presence in the bullpen in the early part of the season will give Minnesota some added depth while it awaits the returns of several relievers from the injured list.