Chavez signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Thursday and received an invitation to major-league spring training, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The 40-year-old Chavez defied Father Time last season in Atlanta, posting a 1.56 ERA and 1.10 WHIP while striking out 39 batters over 34.2 innings. However, a microfracture in his left shin forced him to miss three months of the regular season. Because of his age and injury history, the White Sox will play it safe by giving Chavez a minor-league deal, but the right-hander should easily secure a spot in Chicago's weak bullpen if his performance in the spring resembles anything close to last season.