Chavez was informed Friday that he will not be on Atlanta's roster for the NLDS, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Chavez returned in mid-September after missing three months because of a microfracture in his left shin, but the veteran reliever isn't quite at full strength leading into Atlanta's best-of-five NLDS matchup against the Phillies. Chavez will continue to work out on the side and could be reconsidered for a bullpen spot if the NL East champs advance to the NLCS.