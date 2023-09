Atlanta activated Chavez (shin) from the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

Chavez has finally been cleared to return to major-league action following a three-month absence to heal a microfracture in his left shin. The veteran reliever was sporting a 1.55 ERA and 36:9 K:BB through 29 innings prior to the injury and tallied six strikeouts over 3.1 scoreless frames during a three-appearance rehab stint with Triple-A Gwinnett.