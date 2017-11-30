Johnson was traded from the Braves to the Angels on Thursday in exchange for Justin Kelly.

Johnson spent all of 2017 in the Braves' bullpen, converting 22 of his 31 save opportunities while compiling a 5.56 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 61:28 K:BB in 56.2 innings. He fell out of favor as the team's closer in August and posted an unsightly 9.88 ERA, 2.12 WHIP and 6.6 K/9 over the final two months of the season (13.2 innings), so he likely won't get a shot to reclaim his ninth-inning with Los Angeles. Still, he should hold a high-leverage role in the Angels' bullpen next season.