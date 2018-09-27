Johnson struck out a batter over a perfect inning to pick up the save against the Rangers on Wednesday.

Recent closer Ty Buttrey (knee) was shut down for the season, so Johnson was called upon to close out a tight contest after Hansel Robles picked up Tuesday's save. Fellow relievers Blake Parker and Justin Anderson have also experienced success in the ninth inning this season, so a committee situation appears likely as the Halos play out the string.